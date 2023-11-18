Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PATK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.20.

PATK stock opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.05. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $53.01 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.85.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $866.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $2,004,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,390 shares of company stock worth $2,360,221. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 79,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,520 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

