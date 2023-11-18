Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Up 11.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $11.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAGX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.