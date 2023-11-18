Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SPLP opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Steel Partners has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $831.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 3,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $85,321.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 117,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,461.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 3,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $85,321.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 117,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,461.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $105,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 124,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,484.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,984 shares of company stock worth $390,599. 75.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

About Steel Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Steel Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Steel Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,308,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,785,000 after purchasing an additional 80,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

