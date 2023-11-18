CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CSI Compressco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. CSI Compressco has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $200.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after buying an additional 5,555,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at about $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 181,773 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

