StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm cut their target price on CalAmp from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

CalAmp Stock Performance

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94. The company has a market cap of $15.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $5.36.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CalAmp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CalAmp by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CalAmp by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in CalAmp by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CalAmp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,431,000 after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

