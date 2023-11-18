NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.33.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.72%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 332.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 59.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

