Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Plains GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Plains GP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Plains GP Trading Up 1.6 %

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

NYSE PAGP opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plains GP

In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 62,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,752.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after buying an additional 3,318,007 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 2.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,379,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,944,000 after purchasing an additional 168,521 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 21.1% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,203,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $99,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 43.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,958,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Plains GP by 12.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,871,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,524,000 after buying an additional 539,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Articles

