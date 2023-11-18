Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Cut to $133.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of XOM opened at $104.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after buying an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,149 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,126,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,930,414,000 after purchasing an additional 254,968 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,329,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

