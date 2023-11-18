StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Gold Resource Price Performance

Shares of GORO stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.52. Gold Resource has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.80.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.42 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gold Resource by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 746,896 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Gold Resource by 1,039.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 636,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 580,797 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gold Resource by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 511,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Gold Resource in the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gold Resource by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 22.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

