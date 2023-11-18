Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Price Target Raised to $8.25

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $8.25 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UEC. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a speculative buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Uranium Energy to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a speculative buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.75.

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -638.00 and a beta of 1.85. Uranium Energy has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $6.43.

In other Uranium Energy news, CFO Pat Obara sold 4,877 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $29,603.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 788,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

