Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Institutional Trading of Oragenics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

