Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS.
Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance
AVTE opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $400.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.53. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $30.79.
Insider Buying and Selling at Aerovate Therapeutics
In related news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $59,200.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,442.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,993 shares of company stock valued at $80,726 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics
About Aerovate Therapeutics
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aerovate Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Unity Software’s resilient rebound post-earnings setback
Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.