Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

AVTE opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $400.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.53. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $30.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aerovate Therapeutics

In related news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $59,200.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,442.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,993 shares of company stock valued at $80,726 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 11,795 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

