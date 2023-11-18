Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Barclays

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WHD. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America downgraded Cactus from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cactus in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.66. Cactus has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $57.40.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Cactus had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cactus will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

In related news, Director John A. Odonnell sold 27,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $1,401,532.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,947.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 108,700 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $6,106,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,321,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Odonnell sold 27,508 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $1,401,532.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,947.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,870 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,803. 17.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,236,000 after purchasing an additional 94,603 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

