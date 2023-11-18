MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at CIBC

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
MAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$19.25 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.50 price target on MAG Silver and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Cormark reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.61.
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.
