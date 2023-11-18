MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at CIBC

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$19.25 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.50 price target on MAG Silver and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Cormark reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.61.

TSE MAG opened at C$14.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.18. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$13.26 and a 52-week high of C$22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 12.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

