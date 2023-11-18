Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TBNK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBNK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 42.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,464,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

