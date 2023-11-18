Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $175.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $155.00.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.88.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $154.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $156.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,164,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 31,287.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,019,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,528,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,617,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,045,000 after buying an additional 1,059,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,416,000 after buying an additional 929,148 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

