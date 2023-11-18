Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 6.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.80. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trevena during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 51.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

