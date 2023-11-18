Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VLY. Wedbush upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.56.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $871.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.14 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 591,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 144,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

