StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BSQUARE from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. BSQUARE has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 million, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BSQUARE by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BSQUARE by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BSQUARE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BSQUARE by 514.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 126,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 106,062 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BSQUARE during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

