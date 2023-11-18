Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Downgraded to Hold at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Asure Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Get Asure Software alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASUR

Asure Software Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ASUR opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Asure Software by 10.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,516,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 340,177 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Asure Software by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,778,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 223,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Asure Software by 48.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Asure Software by 242.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 671,830 shares during the period. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC lifted its stake in Asure Software by 12.0% during the third quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 864,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 92,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

(Get Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.