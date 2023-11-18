Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ARWR. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $79.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.53.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 0.89. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.27.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 24,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $589,222.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,737,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,472,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 24,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $589,222.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,737,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,472,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $40,811.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,256.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,643 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,105. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147,021 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

See Also

