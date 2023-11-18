IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Lifted to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
IMIAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on IMI from GBX 1,750 ($21.49) to GBX 1,960 ($24.07) in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IMI from GBX 1,900 ($23.33) to GBX 1,920 ($23.58) in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMI presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,722.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IMI
IMI Stock Performance
About IMI
IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.
Further Reading
