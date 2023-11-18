StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of AMS opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter.
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
