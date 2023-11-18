StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AMS opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

About American Shared Hospital Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.