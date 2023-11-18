Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Chicago Rivet & Machine from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $32.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.09.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.