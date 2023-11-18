Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.7 %
Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 2.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
