Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Lowered to C$3.15 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$3.90 to C$3.15 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.35 to C$4.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$3.79.

Chorus Aviation Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CHR opened at C$2.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$453.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.23. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$2.05 and a twelve month high of C$4.04.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.05). Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of C$447.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$403.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3936731 EPS for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile



Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

