BMO Capital Markets Lowers First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$30.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities cut First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$38.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Eight Capital lowered First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$29.21.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$15.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.29. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$13.66 and a 1 year high of C$39.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.35.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.68 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.6891026 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 17.21%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

