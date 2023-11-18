Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Cut to C$75.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AFN has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Ag Growth International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark lowered their target price on Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$75.50.

Shares of TSE:AFN opened at C$50.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$964.44 million, a PE ratio of -70.50, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.35. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$40.84 and a 52 week high of C$63.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

