CIBC Increases Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Price Target to C$0.75

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$0.50 to C$0.75 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.
Sierra Metals Stock Performance
Shares of Sierra Metals stock opened at C$0.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.40. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.13 and a 12 month high of C$0.69.
Sierra Metals Company Profile
