CIBC Increases Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Price Target to C$0.75

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$0.50 to C$0.75 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of Sierra Metals stock opened at C$0.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.40. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.13 and a 12 month high of C$0.69.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

