Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2023

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Zscaler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded Zscaler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zscaler from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $185.51.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZS

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $187.47 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $189.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.34 and its 200 day moving average is $148.80. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $1,219,478.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $1,219,478.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at $20,196,499.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,578 shares of company stock valued at $16,906,410 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Zscaler by 15.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 39,557.1% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Zscaler by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 35,151 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.