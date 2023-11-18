Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Zscaler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded Zscaler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zscaler from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $185.51.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $187.47 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $189.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.34 and its 200 day moving average is $148.80. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $1,219,478.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $1,219,478.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at $20,196,499.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,578 shares of company stock valued at $16,906,410 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Zscaler by 15.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 39,557.1% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Zscaler by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 35,151 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

