Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

WHLR stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $19.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $742,210.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.64.

Insider Transactions at Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

In other news, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 274,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $87,776.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold 254,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $262,609.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,458.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 274,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $87,776.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,372 shares of company stock worth $381,615 over the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHLR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.8% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Further Reading

