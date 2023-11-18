Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
WHLR stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $19.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $742,210.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.64.
In other news, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 274,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $87,776.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold 254,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $262,609.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,458.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 274,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $87,776.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,372 shares of company stock worth $381,615 over the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
