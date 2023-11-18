Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of VTGN stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 353.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,762,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,632,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,202,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 934,486 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 1,486.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 846,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 792,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

