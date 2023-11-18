Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Xperi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Xperi has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at $532,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at $607,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xperi by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 141,386 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Xperi by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

