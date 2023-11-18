Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $233.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ALNY
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.1 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Unity Software’s resilient rebound post-earnings setback
Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.