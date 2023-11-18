Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $233.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $163.73 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $148.10 and a twelve month high of $242.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.90 and a 200 day moving average of $186.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

