Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aeterna Zentaris from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance

About Aeterna Zentaris

Shares of NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. Aeterna Zentaris has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.56.

(Get Free Report)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.