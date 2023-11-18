Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 450 ($5.53) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 585 ($7.18) price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Babcock International Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 492.67 ($6.05).

BAB stock opened at GBX 405.60 ($4.98) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 396.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 355.91. The stock has a market cap of £2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,794.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of GBX 266.60 ($3.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 433 ($5.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. Babcock International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42,857.14%.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

