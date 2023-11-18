Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Castings (LON:CGS)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Castings (LON:CGS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 550 ($6.75) price target on the stock.

Castings stock opened at GBX 376 ($4.62) on Tuesday. Castings has a 1 year low of GBX 322.80 ($3.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 428 ($5.26). The company has a market cap of £163.41 million, a PE ratio of 1,175.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 353.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 374.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.13 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.12%. Castings’s payout ratio is presently 5,312.50%.

In other news, insider Steve Mant purchased 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 334 ($4.10) per share, for a total transaction of £3,841 ($4,716.93). Corporate insiders own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

