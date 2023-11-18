Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,000 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.96) to GBX 1,000 ($12.28) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,301 ($15.98).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a GBX 8.20 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7,272.73%.
Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.
