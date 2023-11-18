Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,000 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kainos Group (LON:KNOSFree Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.96) to GBX 1,000 ($12.28) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,301 ($15.98).

Kainos Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNOS opened at GBX 1,007 ($12.37) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,139.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,221.87. Kainos Group has a 52 week low of GBX 900.50 ($11.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,760 ($21.61). The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3,051.52, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Kainos Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a GBX 8.20 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7,272.73%.

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

