Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Price Target Cut to C$2.20

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.25 to C$2.20 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Hamilton Thorne
Hamilton Thorne Trading Up 4.3 %
Hamilton Thorne Company Profile
Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hamilton Thorne
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Unity Software’s resilient rebound post-earnings setback
Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.