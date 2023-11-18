Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Price Target Cut to C$2.20

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.25 to C$2.20 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Shares of Hamilton Thorne stock opened at C$1.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.46. Hamilton Thorne has a 12-month low of C$1.25 and a 12-month high of C$1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94. The stock has a market cap of C$212.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

