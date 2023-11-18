Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.80) price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

LON:TXP opened at GBX 52 ($0.64) on Tuesday. Touchstone Exploration has a 1 year low of GBX 50 ($0.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 95 ($1.17). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 59.68. The company has a market capitalization of £121.40 million, a PE ratio of -5,188.00 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, insider Paul R. Baay sold 131,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.66), for a total transaction of £70,740 ($86,872.16). 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

