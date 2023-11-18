Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.80) price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.
Touchstone Exploration Stock Up 3.0 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Paul R. Baay sold 131,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.66), for a total transaction of £70,740 ($86,872.16). 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Touchstone Exploration
Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Touchstone Exploration
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Unity Software’s resilient rebound post-earnings setback
Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.