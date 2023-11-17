Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 18,198 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 18,198 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.22% of FedEx worth $134,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $254.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.50 and its 200 day moving average is $247.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $162.61 and a 1 year high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Citigroup lifted their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

