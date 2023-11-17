Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 114,163 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,944,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,995 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7,546.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,576 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Down 8.1 %

WMT opened at $156.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.75.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.79.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

