Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 114,163 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,944,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,995 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7,546.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,576 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Walmart Stock Down 8.1 %
WMT opened at $156.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.79.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
