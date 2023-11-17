Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 88,903 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,863,681,000 after purchasing an additional 962,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,966,000 after purchasing an additional 235,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day moving average is $62.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.