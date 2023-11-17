CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 479,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,703 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in CME Group were worth $88,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 99,192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 548,857,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,434,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,062,796,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CME Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,708,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,304,000 after purchasing an additional 486,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,085,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,370,000 after purchasing an additional 108,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,676,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,832,000 after buying an additional 516,799 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

CME Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $212.19 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $221.76. The company has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.89.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,124.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,386 shares of company stock worth $725,855. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

