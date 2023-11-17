Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 78.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,808 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

ROP stock opened at $525.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.51. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $528.44.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.20.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,436 shares of company stock worth $2,217,545. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

