Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,920 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $154,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $272.78 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.71 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.20. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.81%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,150 shares of company stock worth $311,281. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

