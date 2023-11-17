Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.09% of Booking worth $84,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total transaction of $2,382,217.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at $122,125,174.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,989 shares of company stock valued at $15,303,166 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,346.21.

BKNG opened at $3,128.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,003.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,887.67. The stock has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,899.31 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $53.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 147.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

