Cetera Advisors LLC Has $4.42 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

