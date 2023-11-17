Bank of Hawaii Purchases 2,339 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 14.8% in the second quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.8% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 614,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 22,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

