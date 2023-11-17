Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 125,179 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.13.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $18,511,525. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $343.00 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $282.21 and a 12 month high of $387.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

